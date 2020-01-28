Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. Apple comprises 1.8% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.90.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.66 and a fifty-two week high of $323.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

