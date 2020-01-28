LoyalCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.10 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $1,029.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.03146087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00196282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $13.77, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

