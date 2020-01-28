LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from LPA Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LPA traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.35). The company had a trading volume of 35,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.76. LPA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.01 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

Separately, FinnCap lifted their target price on shares of LPA Group from GBX 131 ($1.72) to GBX 156 ($2.05) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

