LTO Network (LTO) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $9.03 million and $736,616.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03161701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00194860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,041,060 tokens. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.