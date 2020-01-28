Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.79.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $236.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $247.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

