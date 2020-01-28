Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $239.35. 971,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,543. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $247.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.86 and a 200-day moving average of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. ValuEngine cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 77,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

