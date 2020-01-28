Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Update

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 256,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

LUNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of LUNA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 159,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,678. The company has a market cap of $232.92 million, a PE ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

