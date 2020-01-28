Lunyr (LUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.88 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00010002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Huobi and Liqui. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.15 million and $3.88 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.24 or 0.03158314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00194739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Upbit, Gate.io, YoBit, Huobi, Binance, BiteBTC, Liqui, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

