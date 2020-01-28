Lympo Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $24,689.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.03168691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00195058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Allbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Fatbtc and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.