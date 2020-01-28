MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.08.

MTSI stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 1,198,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

