MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.74 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.13 EPS.

MTSI traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,693. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.08.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

