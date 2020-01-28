Magi Price Reaches $0.0243 on Exchanges (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Magi has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Magi has a market capitalization of $228,457.00 and $3.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

About Magi

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,394,685 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

