Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,078. Magna International has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 34.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 7.0% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

