Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.33

News stories about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a media sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 274,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,665. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.62%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

