Maincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0030

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $853,962.00 and $18,815.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.31 or 0.05707422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127354 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,185,698 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

