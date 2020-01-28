Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

