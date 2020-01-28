Manna (MANNA) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 60.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Manna has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $199,437.00 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,616,222 coins and its circulating supply is 569,687,589 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

