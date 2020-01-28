Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 26,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,954,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,826. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.