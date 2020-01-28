Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 492,176 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 371,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,023,234. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.