Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Update

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 508,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Marathon Patent Group has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 262.71% and a negative net margin of 561.38%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

