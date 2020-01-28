Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 31,783 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $109,015.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,417 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $70,438.65.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,220 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $11,431.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,386.00.

MCHX opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Marchex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 78,062 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Marchex in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHX. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.