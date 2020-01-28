Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,141.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,837,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.08, for a total transaction of $348,774.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,817,685.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,790 shares of company stock worth $4,345,862 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Markel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Markel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Markel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,176.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,143.81. Markel has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,216.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

