Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.