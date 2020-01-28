MarteXcoin (MXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $113.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, MarteXcoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $28,816.00 and $113.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028956 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006873 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003546 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025948 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000733 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,891,431 coins. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.