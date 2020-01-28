Masari Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Masari has a total market cap of $205,871.00 and $533.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

