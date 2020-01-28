Master Contract Token Reaches Market Cap of $406,764.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $406,764.00 and $93,202.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

