Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 37,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,283 shares of company stock valued at $89,231,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $315.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.67 and a 200-day moving average of $284.17. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

