Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $1,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 84,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.64. The company had a trading volume of 196,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.67 and a 200 day moving average of $284.17. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,213,567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,283 shares of company stock valued at $89,231,591. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

