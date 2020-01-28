Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 84,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $317.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.17. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,842,614,949.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,283 shares of company stock valued at $89,231,591. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

