Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,300 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $336.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

