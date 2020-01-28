Matchpool (GUP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $241.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Matchpool has a total market cap of $122,986.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Upbit and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.03181688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.