Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

MTRN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. 6,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,287. Materion has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

