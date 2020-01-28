Matic Network (MATIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.50 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $43.61 million and $22.50 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Matic Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,558,503,686 tokens. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network. Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matic Network

Matic Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

