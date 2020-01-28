Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0268 on Top Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HADAX, HitBTC and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $441,045.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00649047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007490 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034929 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 634,881,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,733,005 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, LBank, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

