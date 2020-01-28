Maverick Chain (MVC) Market Cap Hits $299,790.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $299,790.00 and $2,797.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.03145554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00195244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00123821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

