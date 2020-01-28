Max Property Group Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,860.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $568,634.00 and approximately $27,860.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

