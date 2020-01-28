Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.73 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. 3,667,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,045. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Cowen raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.