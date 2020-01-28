Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.77 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.82.

MXIM traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. 3,658,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

