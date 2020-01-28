MC Mining (LON:MCM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON MCM opened at GBX 29.40 ($0.39) on Tuesday. MC Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 62.75 ($0.83). The stock has a market cap of $40.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

Get MC Mining alerts:

About MC Mining

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.