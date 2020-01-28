McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

McCarthy & Stone stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 155.70 ($2.05). 742,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $836.67 million and a PE ratio of 20.49. McCarthy & Stone has a one year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised McCarthy & Stone to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($2.03) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

