MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% to $5.45-5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.MCCORMICK & CO /SH also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $172.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.20. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.56.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

