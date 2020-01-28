Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

MCD stock opened at $209.34 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.43.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 7,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

