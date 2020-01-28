Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 13,799 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,937 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after acquiring an additional 536,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

