Mdu Resources Group (MDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mdu Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDU opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Mdu Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.14%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

