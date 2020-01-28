Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 210.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Holzgrefe Richard purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

