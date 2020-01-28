Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Short Interest Update

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Medley Management stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Medley Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Medley Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medley Management by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medley Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

