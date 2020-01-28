MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

