Megacoin Price Tops $0.0018 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Megacoin has a market cap of $70,281.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00651282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007457 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,438,487 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

