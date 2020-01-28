MenaPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $455,885.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and ABCC. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

