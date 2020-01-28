Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,133,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,861 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.40% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $921,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,066,000 after buying an additional 338,355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,162,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,326,000 after buying an additional 234,582 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.